2026 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Launched With CNG-AMT; Check Mileage

Maruti Suzuki has introduced an automated manual transmission (AMT) option for the CNG-powered Baleno, priced from Rs 8.32 lakh (ex-showroom). The new powertrain is available in the Delta and Zeta trims, mirroring the existing CNG-manual configuration, and uses the same 1.2-litre engine while delivering a marginally higher claimed fuel efficiency.

Engine, Transmission And Efficiency

The Baleno CNG-AMT employs the Z12E 1.2-litre, three-cylinder engine paired with a 5-speed AMT. In CNG mode, it produces 70 hp and 102 Nm of torque, identical to the CNG-manual version. Maruti claims a fuel efficiency of 34.47 km per kg for the CNG-AMT, which is 0.86km per kg higher than the CNG-MT variant. This positions the Baleno CNG-AMT as one of the more efficient premium hatchbacks in the CNG segment, though the gain over the manual is modest.

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Packaging And Boot Space Trade-Off

Unlike the underbody CNG tank layout that debuted with the Victoris last year and was recently used on Brezza facelift, the Baleno CNG-AMT continues to use a conventional boot-mounted CNG cylinder. The 55-litre (water-equivalent) tank is housed inside the boot alongside the spare wheel, leaving negligible luggage space when running on CNG.

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In its segment, the Tata Altroz is the only other car to offer a CNG-AMT powertrain. The Altroz uses twin CNG cylinders in the boot but still retains around 210 litres of luggage space, giving it a practical advantage over the Baleno for buyers who frequently carry baggage.

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Variants, Features And Positioning

Everything else on the Baleno CNG-AMT, including the retuned suspension carried over from the petrol version, remains the same as the CNG-MT variants. The Delta and Zeta trims offer a balance of features such as a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, automatic climate control and safety equipment like multiple airbags and ESP, depending on the variant.

The Baleno CNG-AMT targets urban buyers who want two-pedal convenience, low running costs and premium hatchback styling, while accepting the compromise of very limited boot space in CNG mode. For customers who prioritise luggage capacity alongside CNG efficiency, rivals like the Altroz CNG-AMT may present a more practical alternative.