Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX Edge Launched In India At Rs 9.39 Lakh

Mahindra & Mahindra has expanded the XUV 3XO REVX line-up with a new variant, the REVX Edge. It comes at a starting price of Rs 9.39 lakh (ex-showroom). The launch also introduces a petrol automatic option for the existing REVX M(O) variant, extending automatic transmission availability in the REVX series to under the Rs 10 lakh mark.

Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX Edge: Features

The REVX Edge is positioned to bring some features from the higher variants into a more accessible price bracket. With the REVX Edge (O) trim, priced from Rs 9.89 lakh (petrol MT), a panoramic sunroof is now available on an XUV 3XO variant under Rs 10 lakh for the first time.

Also Read: Indian Army's Mahindra Armado Collides With Hyundai Exter In Viral Video

Key features on the REVX Edge include a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and wired Apple CarPlay, cruise control, leatherette seats and a rear-view camera. The REVX Edge (O) adds roof rails, electrically foldable outside mirrors, passive keyless entry, push-button start, and automatic headlamps and wipers, alongside the panoramic sunroof.

Also Read: Union Minister S Jaishankar Hands Over Mahindra XEV 9e EVs To Bhutan Government

Both REVX Edge and REVX Edge (O) come with safety features, including six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), ISOFIX child-seat mounts, reverse parking sensors, three-point seat belts for all occupants and seat-belt reminders.

Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX Edge: Variants, Powertrain

The REVX Edge is offered with two engine options: a 1.2-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel with CRDe technology. The petrol unit can be paired with a 6-speed manual (MT) or automatic (AT), while the diesel comes with a 6-speed manual or automated manual (AMT) on higher trims.

REVX Edge petrol MT: Rs 9.39 lakh

REVX Edge petrol AT: Rs 10.59 lakh

REVX Edge diesel MT: Rs 10.59 lakh

The REVX Edge (O) starts at Rs 9.89 lakh for petrol MT, with petrol AT and diesel MT at Rs 11.09 lakh each, and diesel AMT at Rs 11.91 lakh. Separately, the petrol REVX M(O) now gets an automatic transmission option priced at Rs 9.99 lakh.

Also Read: Mahindra Thar 3-Door Set For Another Facelift, Teased Ahead Of Launch

Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX Edge: Colours

All three new variants are available in five exterior colours: Everest White, Stealth Black, Tango Red, Nebula Blue and Galaxy Grey.