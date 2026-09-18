Indian Army's Mahindra Armado Collides With Hyundai Exter In Viral Video

A head-on collision involving an Indian Army vehicle and a private car was reported in Gangtok, Sikkim. The incident began drawing attention after footage of the collision started circulating on social media. Based on reports, the accident occurred near Manipal Gate at 5th Mile, Tadong, when an Indian Army Mahindra Armado collided with a Hyundai Exter.

Incident Details And Aftermath

Initial reports from local authorities indicate that no injuries or casualties were reported in the crash. However, the private Hyundai Exter sustained significant damage, with visible deformation to its front end and surrounding body panels. The Army vehicle also suffered damage, though details on its extent have not been officially disclosed.

Also Read: Union Minister S Jaishankar Hands Over Mahindra XEV 9e EVs To Bhutan Government

Mahindra Armado

The Mahindra Armado in the video is a light utility vehicle used by the Indian defence forces and other security forces for troop transport, patrol duties, and general logistics in varied terrain. Based on Mahindra's rugged, body-on-frame platforms, the Armado is typically built to withstand demanding off-road conditions and high-altitude environments such as those found in Sikkim and other border regions.

Also Read: Mahindra Thar 3-Door Set For Another Facelift, Teased Ahead Of Launch

Most Armado variants used by the armed forces are powered by Mahindra's 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine, producing around 130 bhp and 300 Nm of torque. The unit is paired with a manual transmission and a part-time four-wheel-drive system with high and low reduction gears. This combination provides strong low-end torque for climbing steep gradients and negotiating rough tracks, while the high ground clearance and robust suspension help maintain mobility on unpaved roads.

Also Read: Tata Sierra Legend Series Launched In India At Rs 11.99 Lakh: What Changed?

The vehicle's design prioritises durability, ease of maintenance and load-carrying capability over comfort or advanced electronics. Reinforced chassis components, heavy-duty axles and simple, functional interiors are typical, reflecting its role as a workhorse rather than a conventional passenger SUV.

In Army service, the Armado often features modified bodywork, additional mounting points for equipment and, in some cases, basic armouring or protection kits depending on operational requirements.

Hyundai Exter

The Hyundai Exter that collided with the army vehicle is marketed as a micro SUV and is sold at a starting price of Rs 5.80 lakh (ex-showroom). Competing against models like the Tata Punch, the car offers the option of petrol and CNG powertrains. Transmission options include MT and AMT.