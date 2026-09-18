Tata Sierra Legend Series Launched In India At Rs 11.99 Lakh: What Changed?

Tata Motors has introduced the Sierra Legend Series, a new line-up that restructures the Sierra's variant lineup and brings new cabin treatment. Priced from Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Legend Series is aimed at making premium materials, comfort, and technology more accessible across multiple variants.

Tata Sierra Legend Series Line-Up And Positioning

The Legend Series sits alongside the existing Sierra range and follows a clear progression with Smart+ L, Pure L, Pure L(O), Pure+ L and Adventure+ L trims. Each trim level retains the equipment of the preceding variant and adds a defined layer of comfort and convenience. This approach aims to simplify choice for buyers who want a step-by-step upgrade path rather than large jumps between trims.

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Tata Sierra: Colours

The Sierra Legend Series is available with multiple colour options, including Pristine White, Pure Grey, and Coorg Clouds. Additionally, Munnar Myst starts from Pure L, and Bengal Rouge (tinted) and Andaman Adventure are offered on Pure+ L and Adventure+ L.

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Tata Sierra: Cabin, Features

From Smart+ L upwards, the Legend Series features leatherette seats, leatherette door trims and armrests, steering-mounted controls, auto-folding ORVMs, 17-inch steel wheels with full covers and roof rails. Core safety remains consistent, with six airbags, ESP, all-wheel disc brakes and an electronic parking brake with auto hold as standard.

Pure L adds a touchscreen infotainment system, eight-speaker audio, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, rear camera with guidelines, cruise control, drive modes, hill descent control, TPMS, 17-inch alloy wheels and a rear wash-wipe. Pure+ L introduces full leatherette interior treatment, six-way powered driver seat with thigh-support extender, Boss Mode, dual-zone automatic climate control, driver one-touch anti-pinch window, rear USB-C chargers and additional convenience features.

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Adventure+ L tops the series with a 360-degree HD surround view system with 4Sight blind spot view, front parking sensors, LED fog lamps with cornering function, Superglide suspension with frequency-dependent damping, Normal/Wet/Rough terrain modes, larger digital displays, two-stage reclining rear seat, rear armrest, mood lighting, cooled glovebox and wireless charging.

Tata Sierra: Powertrain

The powertrain options for the Legend Series continue to be the same, with the options of Revotron 1.5L petrol, Kryojet 1.5L diesel and Hyperion 1.5L TGDI, paired with 6MT, 6AT and 7DCA options depending on variant.