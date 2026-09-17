Opinion | How EVs Are Getting Smarter, Faster, And More Efficient
Tata Motors' Anand Kulkarni explains how smarter technology is reshaping the EV ownership experience.
India's electric vehicle story has evolved significantly over the last few years. Not too long ago, the conversation was centered around range. Prospective customers wanted to know how far an EV could travel on a single charge and whether the existing charging infrastructure was ready to support wider adoption. But today, the conversation has broadened considerably. EV adopters are increasingly focused on how electrification fits into everyday life, how intuitive it feels to drive, and the value it delivers beyond the powertrain.
This shift in expectations is shaping the next phase of EV development.
Smarter Than Before
One of the biggest changes in modern EVs is the role technology plays behind the scenes. The real value of technology lies in helping customers get more from their vehicles while making the ownership experience more seamless. Much like smartphones have evolved from mere communication devices into intelligent assistants, EVs have become more adaptive to the needs of their users.
Many of the upgrades, which benefit customers are not noticeable right away. Innovations like advanced battery management, intelligent navigation, and connected ecosystems are enabling vehicles to be more responsive to real-world driving conditions.
Connected services enable the vehicle capabilities well beyond the driving experience. Features enabling customers to remotely monitor vehicle status, optimise charging schedules, and receive software updates over time are becoming part and parcel of everyday EV ownership.
The New Charging Mindset
One of the clearest signs of how far the EV industry has progressed is that charging is no longer the first thing intenders talk about.
Charging is now becoming a natural part of using an EV everyday - a clear endorsement of how the infrastructure has expanded and speeds have improved. The sentiment is now shifting from "Where will I charge?" to "When is it most convenient for me to charge?" - a clear signal of increasing ease of use and confidence in electric mobility.
Getting More From Every Charge
Range will always matter but there is a larger story behind that number. Today's EVs are getting increasingly better at using energy efficiently. Improved battery packaging and upgrades to regenerative braking are helping enhance real-world usability without necessarily needing larger battery packs. This means the consumer now experiences more flexibility and better usability in a wide range of driving conditions, clearly making electric mobility a more practical option for everyday driving.
Looking Ahead
The evolution of electric mobility is no longer defined by a single metric. The most successful EVs of the future will combine intelligent technology, efficient engineering and everyday practicality. They will anticipate customer needs, simplify ownership and continue improving long after purchase.
Electric mobility is increasingly being defined not by what it replaces, but by the new possibilities it creates. As technology, infrastructure and customer expectations continue to evolve, the ownership experience will become more seamless, capable and intuitive than ever before.
(Mr. Anand Kulkarni is Chief Product Officer and HV Engineering, Tata Motors Passenger Electric Vehicles & Tata Passenger Electric Mobility)
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