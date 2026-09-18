Mahindra Thar 3-Door Set For Another Facelift, Teased Ahead Of Launch

Mahindra has begun teasing the next update to the Thar 3-door ahead of an expected September 22, 2026 launch. The first official visuals focus on the SUV's front grille and rugged character, accompanied by the tagline "An icon, now more iconic," signalling a design-led refresh rather than a full model overhaul.

Mahindra Thar Facelift: Exterior Updates

The initial teaser shows a mud-splashed close-up of the front grille, highlighting vertical openings with mesh inserts and Mahindra lettering positioned above them. The social media caption, "Coming soon to a rear-view mirror near you," hints at a more assertive road presence.

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Spy shots of near-production test mules suggest the biggest changes will be at the front. The updated Thar is expected to receive circular projector LED headlamps with C-shaped LED daytime running lights, similar to the Thar Roxx. These headlamps are likely to sit flush with the grille, replacing the current recessed units. The signature six-slot grille is also expected to be redesigned, possibly with a two-piece layout, while the front bumper and turn indicators may see minor revisions.

At the side, a new alloy-wheel design has been spotted, though the classic 3-door proportions, tailgate-mounted spare wheel and split rear opening are expected to remain unchanged. Rear updates appear more subtle, with possible revisions to the tail lamps and bumper to align the look with the refreshed front end.

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Mahindra Thar Facelift: Interior, Features

Inside, the facelift is expected to bring meaningful upgrades to comfort and technology. Reports suggest the cabin could receive a fully digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, an auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror and ventilated front seats. A 360-degree camera, wireless charging, push-button start and auto-folding ORVMs are also expected, though Mahindra has not confirmed these features in its teasers.

Safety enhancements may include a 540-degree camera system, front parking sensors and possibly Level-2 ADAS, building on existing features such as ESP, TPMS, dual airbags and a rear-view camera. Again, ADAS remains speculative at this stage and will depend on variant and final specification.

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Mahindra Thar Facelift: Powertrain, Pricing

Mechanically, the facelifted Thar 3-door is expected to retain the current engine lineup: a 1.5-litre turbo diesel, a 2.0-litre turbo petrol and a 2.2-litre turbo diesel. The smaller diesel is likely to continue with a manual gearbox and rear-wheel drive, while the larger engines should retain manual and automatic transmission options with four-wheel-drive configurations.

The current Thar 3-door is priced between Rs 10.32 lakh and Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom). The facelift is expected to command a price increase, reflecting added features and design updates.