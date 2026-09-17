MG Cyberster, M9 EV Now Available As BaaS - Check Price, Battery Rental

JSW-MG Motor has introduced the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) ownership programme for its Cyberster and M9 electric vehicles in India. Under the scheme, the MG Cyberster is priced at Rs 72.49 lakh with a battery rental charge of Rs 8 per km, while the MG M9 is available at Rs 69.99 lakh with the same Rs 8 per km battery subscription fee.

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The introduction of the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) programme reduces the upfront cost of ownership for both MG EVs. The MG Cyberster is priced at an ex-showroom price of Rs 82.49 lakh to Rs 87.49 lakh. Similarly, the MG M9 can be purchased directly, and its regular ex-showroom price ranges from Rs 79.95 lakh to Rs 84.94 lakh, depending on the variant.

MG Select's announcement of the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) programme comes as the company expands access to its flagship EVs, the Cyberster and M9, through its dedicated luxury retail network. The Cyberster, a two-seat electric roadster inspired by the classic MGB, is powered by a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup producing 510 PS and 725 Nm, enabling a 0-100 kmph sprint in around 3.2 seconds.

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The M9, meanwhile, is positioned as a luxury electric MPV and features second-row Presidential Seats with massage, ventilation and heating functions, along with a dual sunroof, ambient lighting, a 13-speaker audio system and Level 2 ADAS. Both models are retailed through MG Select.

JSW MG Motor India said it has sold more than 1.5 lakh EVs in the country since entering the segment, with the MG Windsor currently being its highest-selling electric vehicle. The company said it remains focused on expanding its EV portfolio and supporting the shift towards electric mobility through new products and ownership models.

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Its luxury retail arm, MG Select, currently operates 15 Experience Centres across 14 cities, serving as dedicated outlets for the Cyberster and M9. The company says these centres are designed to provide a curated purchase and ownership experience for premium EV customers.