Driverless MG Windsor EV Crashes Into Tree In Ludhiana, Accelerates Post-Crash: Video

A viral video from Ludhiana, Punjab, shows an MG Windsor electric car apparently moving without anyone inside. The footage, widely shared on social media, shows the vehicle cruising uncontrolled before colliding with a vendor on the side of the road and later into a tree. After that, it continues to move, with smoke visible around the front section.

What The Video Shows

In the clip, the MG Windsor can be seen travelling along a road while its owner walks alongside, repeatedly warning bystanders to move away. The man is heard saying that the car is locked and that he has no control over its movement. After a few meters, the car crashes into a tree on the side of the road.

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Meanwhile, the front wheel appears to turn erratically, and smoke is visible near the front of the EV. Several bystanders eventually intervene, breaking a side window in an attempt to stop the vehicle. The video does not clearly indicate when the incident occurred or what initially triggered the car's movement.

Social Media Reaction And Speculation

The video has triggered mixed reactions online. Some users expressed concern about the apparent malfunction, while others questioned whether advanced features in modern, software-driven cars could create new kinds of safety risks when systems fail. One comment summed up a common sentiment: "The more technology, the more trouble."

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Several social media posts speculated that the incident could be linked to an auto park-assist or similar driver-assistance feature. However, these claims remain unverified. No official source has confirmed that a specific feature caused the vehicle to move without a driver.

MG Windsor: Features

The MG Windsor is offered with a range of technology-focused features, and higher variants include advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). Such systems typically rely on a combination of software, sensors, cameras, and vehicle-control units. When functioning as intended, they can enhance convenience and safety.

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That said, it would be premature to link any particular feature to the Ludhiana incident without a formal inspection, data download from the vehicle's controllers, or an official investigation report.

No Official Statement Yet

As of now, there is no official statement from MG Motor India or the local police confirming the circumstances shown in the viral video. Key details such as whether the vehicle was in a specific mode (park, drive, assist), whether the driver had exited while the car was still active, or whether a sensor or software fault occurred remain unclear. The footage and accompanying claims therefore remain unverified.