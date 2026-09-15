Man Meets 93-Year-Old Nanny Decades Later, Emotional Reunion Wins Hearts Online

A reunion after nearly three decades brought back childhood memories for Dr Renoy Philip, who met the nanny who cared for him during his early years in Bahrain. Now 93, Janaki Aunty shared an emotional moment with Philip as he returned to meet her and relive memories from his childhood.

At the beginning of the video, Philip looks through old family photographs from his childhood in Bahrain. Pointing to one photograph, he says that the woman in it was their nanny back in Bahrain and that she was with the family for close to 15 years.

He identifies her as Janaki Aunty and recalls that he used to be very close to her.

Showing another family photograph, Philip points out himself, his mother and his nanny. He also says that he cannot wait to see her.

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As he sets out to meet her, Philip recalls how she had taken care of him for 15 years from the time he was born in Bahrain. He says that it had been almost 29 years and that he wanted to see how she was.

The video then shows Philip reaching Janaki Aunty's home and calling out to her. The heartwarming reunion between Philip and his nanny after decades is winning hearts online.

Social Media Reaction

The post drew reactions from viewers who were moved by the emotional reunion.

One user commented, "She is so cute."

Another user noted, "That's so beautiful and thoughtful."

"She has such a lovely smile," added a third user.