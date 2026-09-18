On Camera, GST Officer Caught Taking Rs 8 Lakh Bribe In Bengaluru

A Central GST Superintendent was caught on camera allegedly accepting an Rs 8 lakh bribe during a trap operation conducted by the Bengaluru City Lokayukta.

The accused has been identified as Mohit Pratap Singh, Superintendent, Central GST, South Division-4, South Commissionerate. According to the Lokayukta, Singh allegedly demanded the bribe from a businessman in connection with pending Central GST dues and to close what was claimed to be a false complaint against him.

Bribe Sought To Close Complaint

According to the Lokayukta, the complainant, Syed Zameer, alleged that Singh had demanded Rs 8 lakh to "close a false complaint" filed against him in connection with pending Central GST dues.

After receiving the complaint, Bengaluru City Lokayukta officials laid a trap and allegedly caught Singh while accepting the money through a mediator.

The Lokayukta said a private individual, Salman Sheikh, allegedly acted as a mediator in the transaction and has also been named as an accused in the case.

Officials said the bribe was allegedly accepted inside Singh's chamber at Kendriya Sadan in Koramangala, where the trap operation was carried out.

A case has been registered under Section 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended in 2018.

The Lokayukta said further investigation is underway.