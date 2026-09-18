Karnataka Gives 'Tulu' Official Status, Will Rename Dakshina Kannada

The Karnataka government on Friday announced "Tulu" as the state's second additional administrative language alongside Kannada, began the process of renaming Dakshina Kannada district as Mangaluru district, and approved development projects worth Rs 32,611 crore for the coastal region.

The Cabinet took these decisions at a special historic meeting held in Mangaluru.

Addressing the media with Cabinet colleagues, Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said the Cabinet had unanimously decided to recognise Tulu as an additional administrative language in Dakshina Kannada (Mangaluru) and Udupi districts.

He noted that the decision followed a long-standing demand from Tulu-speaking people, organisations, and public representatives for official recognition of the language.

"Tulu is spoken prominently in the coastal districts. We will not discuss why the previous government did not take this decision. We will not do politics based on emotions," Shivakumar said, adding that the government was committed to strengthening people's social and economic power rather than indulging in emotional politics.

He explained that society cannot be built on emotions alone, and the government would focus on empowering people socially and economically. He also said that, if necessary, the Cabinet would consider the economic and legal framework and hold meetings in the coming days to address issues requiring attention.

"This is Team Karnataka. The Cabinet is with you," Shivakumar said, announcing that Tulu would be declared the state's second additional administrative language, limited to Udupi and Dakshina Kannada (Mangaluru) districts.

The Chief Minister recalled that former minister Ramanath Rai first raised the demand to declare Tulu as the second additional language.

He said MLA Ashok Kumar Rai and several other elected representatives had jointly exerted pressure for the demand. Shivakumar congratulated everyone who worked to get Tulu recognised.

Explaining the sentiments of the people in the region, Shivakumar said that the first question Puttur MLA Ashok Kumar Rai raised in the Assembly after becoming an MLA was related to the Tulu language.

"I was surprised. His first sentiment was for the language. Today, he has secured approval for a Rs 500-crore medical college, but that is a different matter," he added.

The Cabinet also decided to initiate the process of changing the name of Dakshina Kannada district to Mangaluru district. Shivakumar said the government would issue a draft notification and invite public opinion and objections for one month before taking a final decision.

"People recognise Mangaluru at the international level. People have expressed their wish in this regard. We have to follow the prescribed procedure and take the opinion of the people," he said.

On coastal development, Shivakumar said the Cabinet approved projects worth Rs 32,611 crore, including Rs 16,000 crore for rural development projects. The Cabinet also approved the development of 12 islands in Mangaluru, Udupi, and Karwar districts to transform the coastal region into a global tourism hub.

He said the government was seeking to utilise the region's coastline, cultural heritage, and natural resources to promote tourism and generate employment. A new Coastal and Malnad Karnataka Tourism Policy was also approved, which will treat tourism projects as infrastructure projects and provide greater support to investors, including extended loan repayment periods.

The region will establish a Fisheries and Blue Economy University, and the existing fisheries college intake will increase from 60 to 200 seats. The Cabinet has also approved establishing a medical college in Puttur for Rs 549 crore.

The Chief Minister said it was welcome that the Cabinet meeting was held in Mangaluru for the first time outside Bengaluru. Responding to a journalist's question on whether Cabinet meetings would also be held in other districts, he said the government intends to hold meetings at 10 to 12 locations over the next 15 months.

"Cabinet meetings will be held wherever there is the capacity and a need," he said, adding that the government's goal is to build an integrated and prosperous Karnataka.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)