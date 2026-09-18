Woman Captures Mother's First Flight Journey, Calls It "Favourite Memory Ever"

A mother's first flight can become a memory that stays close to the heart, and one Instagram user has captured that emotional moment in a video. Swati Sharma shared a reel showing her mother as she boarded a flight for the first time.

The video captures the special moment as her mother takes her first flight, making the experience deeply emotional for Swati. What could have been just another journey turned into a cherished memory for the family.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Swati wrote, "Your Mom's first flight becomes your favourite memory ever."

Watch Video Here:

Her words reflected how meaningful the moment was for her and how strongly the experience touched her.

Swati wrote that she cried before and after making the video, showing just how much the moment meant to her.

The emotional reaction and her mother's first experience of flying turned the reel into a personal memory that Swati wanted to preserve. Through the short video, she captured not just her mother boarding her first flight, but also the emotions she felt while witnessing the moment.

Social Media Reaction

The post gained several reactions online.

One user commented, "The best investment is creating memories with the people who raised you."

Another user noted, "Core memory unlocked."

"This is how you win in life," added a third user.

A fourth user called it the "Best feeling."