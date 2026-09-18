Punjab Man Reaches Apple's Noida Store At 6 AM, Becomes 1st To Buy iPhone 18 Pro Max

The iPhone 18, 18 Pro, and Pro Max models have debuted on the Indian market, with sales underway on Friday, September 18. iPhone enthusiasts eager to be among the first to grab the latest device queued up, as every year, outside Apple stores in Delhi-NCR.

At a Noida store, buyers formed lines as early as 6 AM. A man from Punjab bought two iPhone 18 Pro Max models.

Dressed in a white shirt and green turban, he said he came from Delhi's neighbouring Punjab, and this was his first booking. “I am the first one to get the iPhone,” he said, adding, “I came especially to get these devices.”

While the man expressed happiness over getting his favourite device, others behind him at the store appeared to walk around testing new phones before buying them.

Earlier in the day, Apple opened the sales of its latest offering, with customers arriving in good numbers at their DLF Mall store.

In a video shared by ANI, the store staff clapped and cheered for customers waiting outside the glass door. Then began the countdown to one before the security guard opened the door and store employees welcomed the first buyers of the day, shook hands and instructed them to move and pick their devices.​

The enthusiasm for the new devices was no different in other cities, including Bengaluru and Mumbai. A video posted to X at 6:30 AM on Friday showed a long queue of buyers outside one of Apple stores in the maximum city.

Launched last week, the iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs 1,64,900 for the 256GB variant. The 512GB, 1TB and 2TB versions are available at Rs 1,89,900, Rs 2,39,900 and Rs 3,14,900, respectively.

The 18 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,79,900 for 256GB, while the 512GB, 1TB and 2TB models are priced at Rs 2,04,900, Rs 2,54,900 and Rs 3,29,900, respectively.