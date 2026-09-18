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Apple Quietly Increases Battery Replacement Fee For iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max. Check New Prices

Battery service for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max increases to Rs 13,900 in India.

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Apple Quietly Increases Battery Replacement Fee For iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max. Check New Prices
Battery service for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max increases to Rs 13,900 in India.

Apple Battery Replacement Fee: Apple has quietly increased the cost of fixing the battery of its newest flagship iPhone 18 Pro Max and iPhone 18 Pro for customers. In India, Apple is charging a Rs 13,900 out-of-warranty fee to replace the battery in the iPhone 18 Pro or iPhone 18 Pro Max, an increase of Rs 1,000 over the previous generation, according to its website.

While an iPhone 17 Pro battery replacement now costs Rs 12,900, Apple has kept all other repair fees unchanged. Out-of-warranty service rates for screen damage, back glass, and camera replacements remain similar to the previous Pro and Pro Max lineup.

Here's How Much Apple Service and Repair Would Cost for iPhone 18:

ServiceiPhone 18 Pro MaxiPhone 18 ProiPhone 17 Pro MaxiPhone 17 Pro
Battery serviceRs 13,900Rs 13,900Rs 12,900Rs 12,900
Back glass damageRs 16,900Rs 16,900Rs 16,900Rs 16,900
Rear camera damageRs 28,900Rs 28,900Rs 28,900Rs 28,900
Screen damageRs 42,900Rs 36,900Rs 42,900Rs 36,900
Screen and back glass damageRs 51,900Rs 44,900Rs 51,900Rs 44,900
Other damageRs 117,900Rs 110,900Rs 117,900Rs 110,900

Also Read | US Man Fired 2.5 Hours Into New Job Over Hygiene Issues After Being Unemployed For 10 Months: 'I Didn't Stink'

Apple Launches iPhone 18

Launched earlier this month, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max come in black, silver, glacier, and a new burgundy colour. The phones feature a 48MP Fusion Main camera with variable aperture and new Pro camera controls. They are powered by Apple's A20 Pro chip and a new vapour chamber aimed at improving performance, AI features, and battery life

iPhone 18 Pro Price

The iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs 1,64,900 for the 256GB model, while the 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB variants are priced at Rs 1,89,900, Rs 2,39,900, and Rs 3,14,900, respectively.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Price

The iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,79,900 for the 256GB variant. Its 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB variants are priced at Rs 2,04,900, Rs 2,54,900, and Rs 3,29,900, respectively

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