Apple Quietly Increases Battery Replacement Fee For iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max. Check New Prices

Apple Battery Replacement Fee: Apple has quietly increased the cost of fixing the battery of its newest flagship iPhone 18 Pro Max and iPhone 18 Pro for customers. In India, Apple is charging a Rs 13,900 out-of-warranty fee to replace the battery in the iPhone 18 Pro or iPhone 18 Pro Max, an increase of Rs 1,000 over the previous generation, according to its website.

While an iPhone 17 Pro battery replacement now costs Rs 12,900, Apple has kept all other repair fees unchanged. Out-of-warranty service rates for screen damage, back glass, and camera replacements remain similar to the previous Pro and Pro Max lineup.

Here's How Much Apple Service and Repair Would Cost for iPhone 18:

Service iPhone 18 Pro Max iPhone 18 Pro iPhone 17 Pro Max iPhone 17 Pro Battery service Rs 13,900 Rs 13,900 Rs 12,900 Rs 12,900 Back glass damage Rs 16,900 Rs 16,900 Rs 16,900 Rs 16,900 Rear camera damage Rs 28,900 Rs 28,900 Rs 28,900 Rs 28,900 Screen damage Rs 42,900 Rs 36,900 Rs 42,900 Rs 36,900 Screen and back glass damage Rs 51,900 Rs 44,900 Rs 51,900 Rs 44,900 Other damage Rs 117,900 Rs 110,900 Rs 117,900 Rs 110,900

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Apple Launches iPhone 18

Launched earlier this month, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max come in black, silver, glacier, and a new burgundy colour. The phones feature a 48MP Fusion Main camera with variable aperture and new Pro camera controls. They are powered by Apple's A20 Pro chip and a new vapour chamber aimed at improving performance, AI features, and battery life

iPhone 18 Pro Price

The iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs 1,64,900 for the 256GB model, while the 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB variants are priced at Rs 1,89,900, Rs 2,39,900, and Rs 3,14,900, respectively.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Price

The iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,79,900 for the 256GB variant. Its 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB variants are priced at Rs 2,04,900, Rs 2,54,900, and Rs 3,29,900, respectively