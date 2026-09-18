US Man Fired 2.5 Hours Into New Job Over Hygiene Issues After Being Unemployed For 10 Months: 'I Didn't Stink'

A New York resident was fired from a new corporate job after just 2.5 hours, with the company management citing 'hygiene issues'. In a now-viral social media post, the man revealed that he had been unemployed for nearly 10 months but managed to land a role through a temp agency that paid better than his previous job.

The man detailed that he showered the night before the start of his job and wore a brand-new polo shirt to make a good first impression in front of his new colleagues.

"The supervisor was friendly and showed me around their new office. I was very impressed. They had a stocked kitchen and bathroom. Things I never had at any of my past jobs. She explained the job to me and around 30 minutes later, at 10:00 am, an employee came in to work and took over training," the man wrote.

After an uneventful first few hours, the supervisor returned and told him to take an early lunch. However, before the man could make it out of the building, the temp agency dialled him, notifying him that he was being let go for 'hygiene issues'.

"I was well groomed, wore a new shirt, showered, etc. At worst, my pants could've used a lint roller. Unfortunately, my supervisor and the company refuse to elaborate. So I've been trying to figure out what went wrong. Two people have confirmed that I didn't stink," the man said.

"Maybe at some point I burped with my mouth closed and it was heard? I honestly don't know and haven't received closure. The agency has seemingly sided with them and cut me off. I needed that job and was looking forward to working there."

The man highlighted that he checked with his friends if he smelled and received a resounding no. He said he had no reason to believe he smelled despite having a dog and cat as pets at home.

"My pants needed a lint roller but it wasn't covered in excessive fur. They would have to really be staring at my pants to notice anything," he said.

"I'm black, I don't really cook at home, I don't eat too much stuff that would leave a scent. I don't believe discrimination was at play."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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'Don't Bother'

As the post went viral, social media users empathised with the man, highlighting that the company may have simply manufactured a reason to fire him.

"If you don't have a history of being called out for hygiene issues, then they made it up. Sounds like that place sucks," said one user, while another added: "If you legit were totally fine, then I would legitimately give it zero thought and just keep plugging away. Dude, they invent the wackiest reasons to fire you."

A third commented: "Don't bother. Move on. Some a**hole might have some super specific problem that might not have anything to do with you, or is super irrelevant in any other context. No one gets fired that fast without knowing why, when there actually is a reason."

A fourth said: "If you regularly shower, shave/groom yourself, wear deodorant, brush and floss your teeth daily, keep your nails trimmed, wear clean clothes and wash them regularly, live in a clean home, don't sweat excessively in public, and have never been told you have BO or hygiene issues, then yeah, it's possible they just made it up."