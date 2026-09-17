Florida Woman Admits Having Sex With Son 'Only About 100 Times', Husband Says He Was 'Little Suspicious'

A Florida mother has admitted to having sex with her son 'only about 100 times' since he was a teenager while keeping it a secret from her longtime husband. The incestuous relationship between Christina Clemens, 46, and Shane Clemens, 22, was revealed when the former called the police and accused the son of assaulting her last month.

According to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, Shane got angry about the incident and spilled the secret in front of the deputies, stating he had been involved in a sexual relationship with his mother since he was 18.

"So he got mad because she called and we arrested him for hitting mama. And then he said, ‘Well, I'll tell you what, I've been having sex with my mama since I was 18 years old,'” Judd said in a video shared on social media.

Judd turned to Christina and quizzed her on whether she had been having sex with her son since he was a teenager. It was then that Christina allegedly replied, "only about 100 times. I didn't stutter."

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Subsequently, the investigators questioned Christina's husband if he was aware of the incest between the mother and son. The unidentified husband told police the couple was happily married, adding that while he was completely unaware of the secret, he did have minor suspicions about their behavior.

“‘Were you aware that your wife was having sex with her son?'” Judd recalled asking Christina's husband. “He said, ‘No, I absolutely was not. But I think I am a little suspicious that they used to go in the master bedroom and lock the door.' ”

Calling it a nasty affair, the sheriff said: "What else can you say?"

Christina was held on a $5,250.00 bond for both charges before being released on September 4. Meanwhile, Shane has been charged with one count of incest and one count of domestic violence battery, touch or strike, and remains in custody without bond.