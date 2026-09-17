Team Of 80 Indian Employees Laid Off In Brutal '5-Minute' Google Meet Call By US Firm

An employee has alleged that the entire customer support unit of an Indian team was fired during a five-minute Google Meet call by an American financial firm. In a social media post titled, "Laid off over a Google Meet," the employee detailed that the 80-odd staffers were instructed to work remotely for the day due to 'operational reasons' but received the unexpected news late into their evening shift.

Despite working round the clock and pushing themselves due to fear of job security, the US-based firm decided to pull the plug on employment of the employees without any previous warning.

"I was a part of the customer support team until yesterday for a US bank. They asked us to work from home yesterday due to operational reasons," the employee wrote.

The affected employee said they were three hours into their 6:30 pm shift when the upper management invited the team for a virtual call where the news of termination was relayed.

"I was doing a 6.30pm, shift and at 9.30pm they just invited us on a Google Meet and told us the entire Indian Customer service team has been fired!" they said.

"All 80 employees! All gone. 80 families affected just with a 5-minute call. I feel bad that we work for these corporates who can throw us out anytime and regret that I used to work hard at my job."

Check The Post Here:

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'Sad And Disheartening'

As the post gained traction, social media users highlighted that it was a 'sad' and 'disheartening' development affecting a large number of workers. When quizzed by one of the users about which bank was responsible for the brutal firings, the affected employee stated it was 'Bluevine', a digital banking platform that provides online business checking accounts, payment tools, and lines of credit for small businesses.

The employee highlighted that they were told that the Indian team was not providing the expected output, which led to the firings.

"They were not getting the expected output from the Indian team. Bullcr*p! Because their US time had the maximum amount of attrition, discretionary time, and would hardly get things right. Whereas we, because of job security, would always push ourselves in the name of job security!"