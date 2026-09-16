Watch: Large Snake Falls On Man Carrying Child At Maharashtra Waterfall

A leisurely outing at a waterfall in Maharashtra turned into a major scare for a family when a large snake fell from above and landed on the shoulders of a man who was carrying a child in his arms. The incident took place at Amboli Waterfall, a scenic monsoon destination located in the Sahyadri Hills of the Sindhudurg district in Maharashtra.

The now-viral video, captured by one of the tourists at the waterfall, begins with the man carrying the child across the slippery terrain. The other family members can be seen gathered in the background at the base of the cascading waterfall.

The family appeared to be enjoying the outing when suddenly, a large snake fell from the rocks above and landed on the shoulder of the man carrying the little child. Before the man could react, the snake slipped and hid into the little crevices before slithering away.

The people can then be heard screaming and quickly moving away from the spot, while the man holding the toddler also appeared to react to the unexpected encounter.

"It's a very big snake, it's a cobra," one of the men can be heard shouting, though the exact species of the snake remains unconfirmed.

Check The Clip Here:

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The frightening incident highlighted the severe risk of venturing into wildlife and waterfalls, especially during the monsoon season. As heavy rains draw massive crowds to these tourist spots, the public is advised to exercise utmost caution to avoid any untoward incident.

To ensure safety, the tourists must maintain a safe distance from dense vegetation, slippery rocks, and hidden crevices where wild animals typically seek shelter.