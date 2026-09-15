362 Metric Tonnes Of Pak Dates Hidden Behind UAE Labels Seized In Maharashtra

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized more than 362 metric tonnes of dry dates of Pakistani origin in a major operation against alleged attempts to route banned goods through third countries.

The agency intercepted 13 containers imported by a Mumbai-based company at the Container Freight Station (CFS) in Ambad, Nashik. The import documents listed the UAE as the country of origin of the consignment.

However, a preliminary DRI investigation found that the dates had originated from Karachi Port in Pakistan and were routed to India through Jebel Ali in the UAE.

According to the agency, the containers were allegedly changed at Jebel Ali and the consignment was subsequently shipped to India on another vessel.

The DRI suspects that the consignment was part of a transshipment network allegedly operated through entities linked to Pakistani nationals.

The action was carried out under 'Operation Deep Manifest', as the agency continues to crack down on attempts to bring Pakistani-origin goods into India through third countries.

The Centre had imposed a ban on the direct or indirect import of goods from Pakistan from May 2, 2025, following the Pahalgam terror attack.

The DRI said it is maintaining close watch on networks allegedly involved in misdeclaration of goods, transshipment and manipulation of import documents.