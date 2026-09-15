'Shameless': Manoj Muntashir Trolled For Sharing <i>Adipurush</i> Song After <i>Ramayana's Jai Jai Ram</i> Release

Adipurush lyricist and dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla has faced criticism on social media after sharing the lyrical video of Ram Siya Ram from the Prabhas-starrer. The post came a day after the makers of Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi's Ramayana released their song, Jai Jai Ram.

Sharing the lyrical video on X, Manoj Muntashir wrote, "The poignant tale of Ram-Siya. One is sandalwood, one is water."

However, his post did not go down well with several users, who brought up his work on Adipurush and criticised the timing of his post.

One user commented, "I never knew that you are this shameless man! The guts to do this after serving blasphemy in the name of Adipurush! The worst frame of Ramayana movie is 100x better than the entire Adipurush put together. And don't even get me started with dialogues."

Another user pointed out the timing of the post, writing, "TIMING. Jo aap ki timing hai na yah post karne ki sabko samajh aa rahi hai."

A third user brought up the possibility of Manoj Muntashir working on Ramayana, had Adipurush not received the backlash it did. The comment read, "Bhai, agar tumse ye Adi-Galti na hui hoti toh you could have been lyricist in Ramayana and we might have seen some great lyrics!!"

Another user acknowledged the popularity of Ram Siya Ram but questioned Manoj Muntashir's decision to share it at this particular time. The comment read, "It was a truly beautiful song, perfect from every angle. We all agree on that. But by posting it now, you've once again proven that there's a lack of maturity."

Manoj Muntashir was the lyricist and dialogue writer of Adipurush, which starred Prabhas as Lord Ram. The film faced heavy criticism following its release, particularly over its dialogues and portrayal of characters from the Ramayana.

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