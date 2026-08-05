Manoj Muntashir Hopes <i>Ramayana</i> Succeeds, Asks Audience "Not To Compare" It To <i>Adipurush</i>

Adipurush was one of the most awaited Bollywood films before its release in 2023. Starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, the film created excitement, for it was based on the epic Ramayana. But after reaching theatres, it received criticism from the audience over low-quality visual effects and dialogues.

Writer and lyricist Manoj Muntashir, who wrote the film's dialogues, was also heavily criticised for using modern language. Now, looking back at the film, Muntashir requests audiences not to compare the film with Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming Ramayana.

He said he wishes the new film all the best and hopes it presents the timeless story to audiences around the world in the best possible way. At the same time, he also admitted that Adipurush was an unsuccessful attempt.

As per ANI, Manoj Muntashir, at an event, said, “It is better not to compare Ramayana with Adipurush. There should be no shame in admitting that Adipurush couldn't meet the expectations. People who are associated with the film made it with a lot of effort, but it was a failed attempt. I am very proud that Adipurush' music has reached the people. The film's music is a big hit. I hope that the music of Ramayana matches the music of Adipurush and goes beyond that.”

“Yash is a very good actor and there is no doubt in this. My best wishes will be for every film that will bring our story to the world stage. I have a lot of best wishes for Ramayana.”

According to Sacnilk, Adipurush was made on a massive budget of around Rs 500 Crore, making it one of the most expensive Indian films ever produced. Despite the huge expectations, the film could not recover its budget.

The Om Raut directorial earned around Rs 393 Crore worldwide, including Rs 288.15 Crore in India and close to Rs 50 Crore from overseas markets.

The Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, while Arun Govil plays King Dasharatha and Sai Pallavi steps into the shoes of Sita. Ravie Dubey appears as Lakshmana, while Sunny Deol will be playing Lord Hanuman. Part 1 is set to arrive in theatres during Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027.