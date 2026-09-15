Why Mumbai MLA With Rs 5,000 Crore Net Worth Became 'Beggar' For A Day

Parag Shah's net worth is Rs 5,000 crore. He is a BJP MLA from Mumbai's Ghatkopar East. Despite all the material comforts money can buy, he disguised himself as a beggar, sought alms on the streets, and endured the elements, physical exertion, and stinging taunts from passers-by -- all for a noble cause.

Shah is one of the richest politicians in the country. However, he temporarily abandoned his luxury cars, security, and other amenities on the advice of his spiritual guru.

Amid the Chaturmas of Jainism, MLA Parag Shah's spiritual guru, Namramuni Maharaj, offered him a unique suggestion. He asked him to become a beggar for a day to truly experience life and the hardships people face on a daily basis.

Following his guru's command, the multimillionaire MLA gave up all his comforts. He used make-up to disguise himself as a destitute beggar and took to the streets of Ghatkopar. He begged on the streets, ate there, and experienced the true pain and humiliation of living as a beggar.

The experience was so profound that Parag Shah later removed his make-up and returned to the same places he had visited as a beggar. He met with the people and discussed the situation with them.

"It was my guru's command, so I wandered around Ghatkopar disguised as a beggar for a day. Whatever my guru said must have been for my own good," he said.

He acknowledged that money, fame, and power evoke an ego within a person. This experience helped him get rid of that ego and will keep him grounded.

He shared a profound incident that shook him.

"When I went into my own complex disguised as a beggar, my own watchman pushed me out," he said.

"I have a friend who often helps people and always insists on giving me something. But when I went to him disguised as a beggar, he chased me away," he added.

This incident taught Shah a jarring lesson: people value money, position, and power rather than the individual.

"Humanity is still winning in Mumbai. Some young people took pity on me and gave me 20 rupees," he said.