Pure Ghee, Volunteers Wearing Caps: How Maharashtra's Strict Rules Changed Mahaprasad At Ganpati Pandals

Maharashtra FDA Chief Tukaram Mundhe has implemented strict food safety regulations for Mumbai's Ganpati pandals during this Ganeshotsav. As per the rules, Mahaprasad cannot be distributed at Mumbai's pandals without registered and licensed suppliers, valid invoices, and food licenses. It is also mandatory to purchase the prasad ingredients solely from registered and licensed suppliers, accompanied by valid invoices.

The primary objective of these rules is to ensure the purity and hygiene of the prasad, as well as full traceability of the ingredients used.

From large pandals to smaller mandals, all are now required to distribute mahaprasad in compliance with the FDA's strict regulations.

Prioritising public health, most mandals have welcomed this move and are adhering to the FDA's rules.

At Mumbai's famous GSB Ganpati Mandal, 40,000 devotees partake in mahaprasad in a single day. Following the FDA's new rules, the GSB Ganpati Mandal has updated its protocols and is strictly adhering to FDA guidelines.

Vijay Kamat, Spokesperson, GSB Ganpati Seva Mandal, told NDTV, "Suppliers have been given specific instructions to maintain quality; we are using pure ghee, volunteers wear caps while distributing the offering, and hygiene is strictly maintained at all times."

He added, "We have always prioritised quality, but we are adhering even more strictly to protocols following the new FDA regulations. We maintain comprehensive records and do not purchase loose ingredients; we have implemented these changes to ensure the reputation of this renowned Mandal remains untarnished."

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Responding to the changes, a devotee said, "The quality of the prasad here is excellent. We stand in line and wait for it in an organised manner; they maintain a high standard of cleanliness. You don't find prasad like this anywhere else; this is the only place where you get prasad of such high quality."