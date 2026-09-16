<i>Mirzapur</i> Box Office Collection Day 12: Ali Fazal Film Is On The Threshold Of Rs 200 Crore In India

Mirzapur the movie is nearing two weeks at the box office. The film hasn't showed any signs of slowing down on the weekdays. After 12 days, the film has minted Rs 195.70 crore at the domestic box office.

Breaking Down The Numbers

On day 12, the film minted ₹5.50 crore across 6,950 shows, as per trade tracker Sacnilk.

The net collection of the film in India stands at Rs 195.70 crore so far, while the gross stands at Rs 233.14 crore.

Overseas, the film collected Rs 1 crore on day 12, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 48 crore.

This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 281.14 crore.

Taran Adarsh on his Instagram wrote, "200 NOT OUT *TODAY*... #MirzapurTheMovie is set to hit the DOUBLE CENTURY, crossing the ₹ 200 cr mark on second Wednesday [today; Day 13]... The film benefitted from the discounted ticket offer on Tuesday, giving the business another strong push and cementing its BLOCKBUSTER status.

#MirzapurTheMovie is expected to cross ₹ 55 cr [+/-] in *Week 2* - a FANTASTIC result... In fact, very few star-driven films have managed to score this total even in their opening week in 2026."

About Mirzapur - The Movie

The film introduces new actors such as Ravi Kishan and Jitendra Kumar, who have joined the Mirzapur mayhem. With the original cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Sheeba Chaddha and Shweta Tripathi, Ali Fazal is seen immersing himself into the skin of Guddu Bhaiya, aspiring to build an empire to rule the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh. Gore, violence and blood are synonymous with the series. The film takes a different trajectory in terms of storyline, interpersonal relationships between characters, and twists and turns.

The film has been directed by Gurmeet Singh.