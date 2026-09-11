"Fell Asleep For 15 Minutes": Shobhaa De Says <i>Mirzapur Film</i> 'Meant For Men'

Film critic Shobhaa De shared her exclusive take on the Mirzapur film, calling it a film 'meant for men'. Moreover, she said she fell asleep for 15 minutes during the film and also heard two women at the back 'snoring' as well. Praising the stellar performances of Ravi Kishan and Ali Fazal, Shobhaa De said the story doesn't go anywhere, while violence has been dished out without any reason. She also mentioned a sex scene involving Beena Tripathi (Rasika Dugal). But, Shobhaa De watched the film as a standalone piece as she hasn't watched the series before.

"Mirzapur - The Movie. Thanks for the reel @ananditade I spent 900 rupees on the ticket, 260 rupees on bhel, and close to 4 hours wondering why I was watching a movie which had multiple set pieces randomly strung together. I mean... come on... the dwarf? Camel's milk? A menacing villain who stitches sexy bralettes for his 'love'?" Shobhaa De wrote in the caption with a video message.

About Mirzapur - The Movie

The film introduces new actors such as Ravi Kishan and Jitendra Kumar, who have joined the Mirzapur mayhem. With the original cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Sheeba Chaddha and Shweta Tripathi, Ali Fazal is seen immersing himself in the skin of Guddu Bhaiya, aspiring to build an empire to rule the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh. Gore, violence and blood are synonymous with the series. The film takes a different trajectory in terms of storyline, interpersonal relationships between characters, and twists and turns.

The film has been directed by Gurmeet Singh.

After registering a stellar weekend, Mirzapur: The Movie continues its heroic run at the box office. After a week, the film's net collection in India stands at Rs 148.45 crore so far, while the gross stands at Rs 176.94 crore.