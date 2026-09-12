<i>Mirzapur The Movie</i> Box Office: With Rs 223 Crore In 8 Days, Pankaj Tripathi-Ali Fazal Film Shows No Signs Of Slowing Down

Mirzapur The Movie is continuing its dream run, with the film crossing the Rs 150 crore mark in India.

What's Happening

Per Sacnilk, the film added an estimated Rs. 9 crore on Day 8, taking its domestic nett total to Rs. 157.45 crore.

It recorded the Day 8 collection from 6,762 shows. Its India gross collection has now reached approximately Rs 187.54 crore.

With an overseas gross of Rs 35.50 crore, the film's worldwide gross currently stands at around Rs 223.04 crore.

The film is achieving these numbers despite the arrival of Priyadarshan's Haiwaan, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, in theatres.

Background

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, Mirzapur The Movie brings the cult franchise to the big screen. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment.

The theatrical release takes audiences back into the world of the original series, with its story set between episodes 6 and 7 of Season 1. It also features characters who died later in the series, including Munna Tripathi, played by Divyenndu, and Golu Gupta, played by Shweta Tripathi.

Pankaj Tripathi reprises his role as Akhandanand 'Kaleen' Tripathi, while Ali Fazal returns as Guddu Pandit and Divyenndu as Munna Tripathi.

The cast also features Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Sonal Chauhan, Mohit Malik and Sushant Singh.