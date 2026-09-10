<i>Mirzapur The Movie</i> Box Office Collection Day 6: Ali Fazal's Film Is Super Solid, Races Towards Rs 150 Crore

Mirzapur the film is nearing a week at the box office. The film hasn't showed any signs of slowing down on the weekdays. After six days, the film has minted Rs 137.90 crore at the domestic box office, while the gross stands at Rs 164.48 crore.

Breaking Down The Numbers

On day 6, the film minted ₹12.55 crore across 10,705 shows, as per trade tracker Sacnilk.

The numbers were followed by Rs 16 crore on Monday, Rs 36 crore on Sunday, Rs 32 crore on Saturday and Rs 25.75 crore on Friday respectively.

The net collection of the film in India stands at Rs 137.90 crore so far, while the gross stands at Rs 164.48 crore.

Overseas, the film collected Rs 2 crore on day 6, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 29 crore.

This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 193.48 crore.

Taran Adarsh's Post

"#MirzapurTheMovie maintains a strong grip on Wednesday, collecting double digits yet again after clocking impressive numbers from Friday to Tuesday," wrote Taran Adarsh.

"The film is looking to hit ₹ 150 cr+ in Week 1, which firmly cements its status as a SUPER HIT," he added.

About Mirzapur - The Movie

The film introduces new actors such as Ravi Kishan and Jitendra Kumar, who have joined the Mirzapur mayhem. With the original cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Sheeba Chaddha and Shweta Tripathi, Ali Fazal is seen immersing himself into the skin of Guddu Bhaiya, aspiring to build an empire to rule the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh. Gore, violence and blood are synonymous with the series. The film takes a different trajectory in terms of storyline, interpersonal relationships between characters, and twists and turns.

The film has been directed by Gurmeet Singh.

After registering a stellar weekend, Mirzapur the movie, continues its heroic run at the box office. After five days, the film has minted Rs 125.60 crore at the domestic box office, the gross stands at Rs 149.97 crore.

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