<i>Musafiri</i> Trailer: Richa Chadha's First Non-Fiction Series Marks YouTube Debut

Richa Chadha is all set to mark her foray into YouTube with an eight-episode series titled Musafiri. The trailer was unveiled today, and the series has been hosted, produced, and written by Richa herself. The plot revolves around exploring Mumbai and uncovering stories, people, places, and histories that often remain hidden from view.

The series will premiere on Phull Stop, the new YouTube channel launched by Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, with the first episode dropping on September 25, followed by a new episode every Friday.

An idea born out of her journey into motherhood, Musafiri's trailer opens with Richa reflecting on that experience. Having walked that path, she began to see the familiar with a renewed sense of wonder.

Richa has always had her heart in art, history, culture, and people. A History Honours graduate from St Stephen's College, she grew up in a family of academics. With Musafiri, she poses a question to herself: how well does she really know the city that has given her so much?

The first season, comprising eight episodes, is dedicated entirely to Mumbai - a city that has shaped Richa's life and career and, in many ways, given her the life she leads today.

Musafiri is not about familiar landmarks; it ventures into lesser-known histories, overlooked spaces, fascinating characters, and untold stories.

Across the episodes, Richa becomes a curious traveller in her own city, exploring Mumbai through conversations with local residents, cultural practitioners, historians, and experts.

Speaking about Musafiri, Richa Chadha says, "Motherhood changed the way I look at the world. It makes you curious all over again - you start questioning things you've taken for granted, looking at the familiar with a completely different sense of wonder. I found myself asking so many questions about the city I have lived in for years. Do I really know Mumbai? How much of this city do I actually know? And a question that stayed with me was: a city that has given me so much, what do I owe it in return?

"I have always been curious about history, art, culture, and people. I was a History Honours student and grew up in a family where academics and curiosity were very much a part of our lives. Musafiri felt like a natural extension of that part of me. It is my attempt to travel through a city I thought I knew, but with fresh eyes."

About Their Banner - Pushing Buttons Studios

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal run their production banner, Pushing Buttons Studios, and Musafiri marks the second venture backed by it. Their first, Girls Will Be Girls, went on to win major honours at the Sundance Film Festival, with Chadha also receiving the John Cassavetes Prize at the Indie Spirit Awards in Los Angeles.