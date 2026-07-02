Richa Chadha Defends Dia Mirza After Son's 'Plastic Warning' Backlash: 'Actors <i>Ki</i> Mental Health <i>Kya Hai?</i>'

Days after Dia Mirza faced brutal trolling for sharing a story about her 5-year-old son scolding a delivery agent over plastic use, Richa Chadha posted a long note on X slamming the trolls and raising questions about actors' mental health and sanity.

Richa's response followed an X post that claimed Dia Mirza and her son drive a Jaguar while the mother taught her son to "abhor plastic" and scold people for using it indiscriminately.

Dismissing the claims, Richa said she hasn't seen Dia's Jaguar. Instead, she listed Dia's eco-friendly endeavours, including gifting 1,100 trees to Richa as a wedding present.

"Y'all wonder why actors don't speak up? (Damned if you do, damned if you don't!)

"Apart from the routine haranguing by the usual brain-dead suspects, there's also this! Of course punch up yaar, actors ki mental health ka kya hai. Aaye din suicides kar ke salacious news cycles ko feed bhi karna to artist ka kartavya hona chahiye. Haina?

"Women with privilege will be shamed if they say anything outside the syllabus. Lipstick, bikini, GRWM, OOTD, make-up haul et al," Richa wrote.

"Just FYI, @deespeak is involved with a bamboo paper company (meaning no trees are cut to manufacture paper), and WITHOUT, a plastic-recycling startup that makes very cool sunglasses. She's also produced a lovely short on the climate; it screens at PardaFaash, Mumbai, tomorrow, 3.07.26.

"Check these things out, because if you can bully a 5-year-old, you can also run a basic Google search, na.

"She gifted me 1,100 trees as a wedding gift and inspired me to gift trees to the press in turn when my own baby girl was born. See photos?" Richa continued.

"Dia does more for ecological restoration in a day than YT bloggers (who could well give Perez Hilton a run for his money) or, arguably, you do in a whole year.

"Those who want to do good in the world do so at great personal cost. So please discourage them, troll them properly from that super-comfy armchair. Call them hypocrites because the urgent work today, right now, is to shame them," Richa added.

"Tag her next time, yaar — why not silence her appropriately. She should know, na, YOU don't approve. Actually, Peeleraja, why not write a Substack? Heard it pays well," Richa hit back at trolls.

What Dia told on the show

Dia Mirza recounted how her young son confronted a delivery agent for bringing coconut water in plastic packaging.

"The coconut wala delivered the coconut and nothing burns my blood more than coconut water arriving in plastic bags with plastic straws. So this boy, bichara, he didn't know whom he was delivering to. So Avyaan opened the door and he puts his hand on his hips and says, 'Bhaiya plastic mein lekar aaye ho, hamare ghar mein plastic not allowed, aap usko plastic se nikalo, usko neeche rakho aur plastic aur straw leke jao' (Why have you brought this in plastic? Plastic is not allowed in our home; put it down and take the plastic away)," she said.

Soha praised Avyaan's conviction, saying, "Imagine standing up to somebody who is an adult and to have that conviction."

Dia Mirza and Richa Chadha are friends and are often seen together at parties and events.

Also Read | Dia Mirza Trolled After Her 5-Year-Old Son Schooled Coconut Deliver Boy Over Plastic Use: 'Entitled Arrogance'