Dia Mirza Trolled After Her 5-Year-Old Son Schooled Coconut Deliver Boy Over Plastic Use: 'Entitled Arrogance'

Dia Mirza was heavily trolled online after she shared an incident in which her 5-year-old son, Avyaan, scolded a delivery agent for bringing coconut water in plastic bags. As soon as the clip from Soha Ali Khan's podcast went viral, the Internet criticized Dia and her son, calling them for 'entitled arrogance'.

What Dia told on the show

Dia Mirza recounted how her young son confronted a delivery agent for bringing coconut water in plastic packaging.

"The coconut wala delivered the coconut and nothing burns my blood more than coconut water arriving in plastic bags with plastic straws. So this boy, bichara, he didn't know whom he was delivering to. So Avyaan opened the door and he puts his hand on his hips and says, 'Bhaiya plastic mein lekar aaye ho, hamare ghar mein plastic not allowed, aap usko plastic se nikalo, usko neeche rakho aur plastic aur straw leke jao' (Why have you brought this in plastic? Plastic is not allowed in our home; put it down and take the plastic away)," she said.

Soha praised Avyaan's conviction, saying, "Imagine standing up to somebody who is an adult and to have that conviction."

Internet reaction

What Dia meant to be a heartwarming moment of sensible parenting soon turned into a social media controversy and invited harsh criticism.

"The entitlement is unreal — it blinds them to basic respect and decency. If you don't want plastic just go to the thela and buy it yourself and carry it in paper bags. And then the same people act all polished and 'real' on camera... what a joke," read one comment.

"Fake humanitarian Dia Mirza... go with a steel container to the vendor for nariyal paani if you really care so deeply about saving the environment. Spare the vendor the trouble of delivering to your home," wrote another.

"This video perfectly sums up the two different Indias: a liberal boy who has no knowledge about how the real world works, concerned about plastic, and the delivery guy who focuses more on living one day at a time," shared another user.

"What an entitled life of arrogance," read a further comment.

Background

Dia Mirza, known for her environmental advocacy, married businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in 2021. The couple welcomed their son Avyaan later that year. Dia was previously married to producer Sahil Sangha. She will next be seen in the Netflix film Ikka, starring Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna.