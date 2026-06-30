Dia Mirza Says She Is Scared After Slapping Akshaye Khanna In <i>Ikka</i>. Sunny Deol's Epic Reply

The trailer of Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna's much-awaited Netflix film Ikka was unveiled on Monday at a starry event in Mumbai.

Sunny Deol, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome and director Siddharth P. Malhotra attended the trailer launch, while Akshaye Khanna skipped it.

Dia Mirza, who plays Sunny Deol's wife in the film, grabbed headlines when she said she was very scared because she slapped Akshaye Khanna in the film.

During a media interaction, Dia Mirza said, “First, tell me whether I am going to get into a lot of trouble for slapping Akshaye Khanna? I am very scared! He has a phenomenal fan following” (laughs). “I am terrified. Moreover, it has been included in the trailer as well.”

Director Siddharth P. Malhotra chimed in, “That's the first scene she shot with him.”

To this Dia added, “The first scene I shot for this film was with Akshaye Khanna.” As Dia continued talking about her apprehension, Sunny Deol came to her rescue.

“Why are you so worried? You're playing my wife in the film!” Sunny Deol said, prompting the audience to clap and cheer.

Dia Mirza flashed a smile and said, “I was waiting for you to say that line!”

Ikka trailer

The trailer of Ikka sets up a face-off between stalwarts Akshaye Khanna and Sunny Deol. Sunny, aka Arjun Mehra — known for fighting for the innocent — takes up a case to defend the accused Akshaye in exchange for a life-saving deal. Tillotama Shome stars as a formidable public prosecutor, bringing emotional weight and acting acumen to the role. Dia Mirza attempts to keep her family together amid the crisis.

Speaking about the film, Siddharth P. Malhotra said, “What drew me to Ikka was the opportunity to tell a courtroom story that focuses as much on personal relationships and emotional dilemmas as it does on the pursuit of justice. To finally tell this story with a cast of the calibre of Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna, Dia Mirza and Tillotama Shome feels truly special.”

Produced by Alchemy Films and directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, Ikka marks Sunny Deol's streaming debut. Ikka premieres on July 10, only on Netflix.

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