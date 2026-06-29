<i>Ikka</i> Trailer: Sunny Deol Brings Back His <i>Dhai Kilo Ka Haath</i> To Save Akshaye Khanna

The trailer of Ikka is finally here, and it promises a gripping courtroom battle led by Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna.

Unveiled by the makers on Monday (June 29), the trailer introduces Sunny as Arjun Mehra, a celebrated lawyer who is known for standing by his principles. But his beliefs are put to the ultimate test when he takes up the defence of Shauryamann Gaur, played by Akshaye Khanna, in a sensational case.

From the very beginning, the trailer makes it clear that Arjun and Shauryamann couldn't be more different. While Arjun believes in justice, Shauryamann comes across as a mysterious and morally grey character, making their lawyer-client relationship anything but straightforward.

Adding more fire to the courtroom is Tillotama Shome, who plays the public prosecutor determined to secure justice for the victim. Also, her "dhai kilo ka haath" dialogue cannot be ignored. What follows is a tense legal face-off packed with sharp arguments, dramatic twists, and powerful dialogues.

Meanwhile, Dia Mirza plays Arjun's wife, Avantika. The trailer offers glimpses of the emotional burden the case places on their family, with the couple sharing vulnerable conversations as the trial unfolds.

Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, Ikka promises a mix of courtroom drama, emotional conflict, and high-stakes suspense.

The film also marks Sunny Deol's first direct-to-streaming release. Produced by Alchemy Films, Ikka will premiere on Netflix on July 10.

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