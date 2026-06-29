Sunny Deol Reacts To Akshaye Khanna's <i>Dhurandhar</i> Success: 'It's High Time'

Sunny Deol was full of praise for his Ikka co-star Akshaye Khanna at the film's trailer launch event.

Looking back at their journey from Border (1997) to Ikka, Sunny spoke about Akshaye's talent, his recent success after Dhurandhar, and why he believes the actor deserves all the appreciation coming his way.

Speaking about reuniting with Akshaye after first working together in Border, Sunny said, "Akshaye and I first worked together on Border, and that was the first film we did together. We had a lot of fun then, and we had just as much fun on this film as well. I have known him for so many years. He's even more aloof than I am, but he is a gem of a guy."

When asked about Akshaye's recent success following Dhurandhar, Sunny said it was well deserved.

"It is high time. You never know what time has in store for you. You just have to keep working, never give up, and keep at it. Akshaye did exactly that. He is flying high now, and he deserves it and much more. I am so happy for him. We shared a great equation during Border. When we met again after so many years, it was such a lovely feeling. It took us back to the old days. He is a lovely guy," he shared.

Tillotama Shome also shared a funny incident from the sets.

"I had never seen Akshaye Khanna smile. One day, I was leaving after pack-up and this man was walking towards me with a smile. I smiled back and walked past him. Then he called out, 'Tillotama.' I turned around and realised it was Akshaye Khanna smiling. I couldn't recognise him," she said.

Director Siddharth P Malhotra revealed that Akshaye wasted no time in joining the film.

"I gave Akshaye the script and, in record time, he said yes. Within the same week, he signed the contract," he said.

Ikka premieres on July 10, only on Netflix.

ALSO READ: After Dhurandhar, Akshaye Khanna Gears Up For Telugu Debut With Mahakali