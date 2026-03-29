After <i>Dhurandhar</i>, Akshaye Khanna Gears Up For Telugu Debut With <i>Mahakali</i>

Fresh off the success of Dhurandhar, Akshaye Khanna is stepping into a completely new space with his Telugu debut, Mahakali.

On the occasion of his birthday on March 28, filmmaker Prasanth Varma shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse from the film, offering a look at Akshaye Khanna's transformation into Shukracharya.

Alongside the picture, the filmmaker wrote on X, "Happy Birthday #AkshayeKhanna sir, a true actor who proves that real talent doesn't need noise. Effortless screen presence, powerful performances, and unmatched class always stand out. It's an absolute honour working with you. Can't wait to show the world what we've created together!"

Happy Birthday #AkshayeKhanna sir, a true actor who proves that real talent doesn't need noise. Effortless screen presence, powerful performances, and unmatched class always stand out 🎭🎬



Its an absolute honour working with you. Can't wait to show the world what we've created… pic.twitter.com/xiblaH8voc — Prasanth Varma (@PrasanthVarma) March 28, 2026

About Mahakali

Mahakali is part of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU) and aims to expand the filmmaker's ambitious storytelling world. Headlined by Bhoomi Shetty, the film is set to introduce the first female superhero within this universe.

Directed by Puja Aparna Kolluru and created by Prasanth Varma, the project presents Akshaye Khanna as Shukracharya, described by the makers as an "eternal Asura guru."

Busy Slate After Dhurandhar Success

Apart from Mahakali, the actor is also gearing up for another major project titled Ikka. Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, the film will feature Akshaye Khanna alongside Sunny Deol, with the actor reportedly playing the primary antagonist.

The cast also includes Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome, and Sanjeeda Shaikh. The film will be released directly on Netflix.

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