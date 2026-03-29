Dia Mirza Reacts To <i>IC 814</i>, <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Comparisons: "We Are Celebrating Jingoism Too Much Now"

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge has crossed Rs 1,200 crore in just 10 days of its release and continues to dominate the box office. Amid its massive success, Dia Mirza has shared her candid views on Aditya Dhar's spy-action thriller.

In a recent interview, Dia addressed comparisons between Dhurandhar and her 2024 crime-thriller mini-series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. Reflecting on the backlash her show received, she said that while Dhurandhar is being celebrated as a “chest-thumping film,” her project, something she says she has no regrets about, was criticised.

Speaking on The Namrata Zakaria Show, Dia said, “The show was called out for humanising all the characters, including the terrorists. I guess it is because we are celebrating jingoism too much now. We adore it. There is a trend to enjoy and celebrate jingoism, which our show is not." Jingoism is an extreme form of nationalism shown by aggressive patriotism and support for confrontational or militaristic policies.

"I don't regret it. It has such a balanced view and gives people the opportunity to see each side the way it was," she added.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack is based on the 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814.

She also emphasised the importance of speaking up. “I think it is very important to be vocal as artists. I am a big Shabana Azmi bhakt, and I follow her message that if art is not utilised to improve the lives of others, then what is the point of art? So yes, I am political, and I have a stand. And yes, I will convey that through the choices I make in the stories I tell.”

Acknowledging the challenges that come with expressing such views, she continued, “It is not easy. We are trolled regularly. Beyond that, there are all kinds of intimidation because if you are not towing the line and not in agreement with what larger forces expect, then it is not easy.”