<i>Welcome's</i> Iconic Duo Anil Kapoor And Nana Patekar To Reunite For Zombie Comedy: Report

Fans may soon get another chance to see Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar together, after missing them in Welcome to the Jungle. The two actors, known for playing Uday and Majnu in the Welcome universe, are reportedly in talks for a new zombie comedy.

The film, produced by Firoz Nadiadwala and directed by Ahmed Khan, is in the pre-production stage, while Tiger Shroff has already been chosen to play the lead role.

According to reports, Firoz wants Anil and Nana to play two characters whose fun chemistry will remind viewers of Uday and Majnu. Interestingly, both actors are also interested in the project.

It's a two-character role, which has the potential to become the new-age Uday and Majnu, Bollywood Hungama reported. Both Anil and Nana are excited to embark on this journey with Firoz Nadiadwala. The film is presently in the writing stage, the report stated.

Reports suggest that the makers are expected to begin shooting in early 2027. The makers are planning a start-to-finish shooting schedule.

Details about the film's title, official plot, other actors, and their characters are under wraps.

Before Firoz Nadiadwala's zombie comedy, Anil Kapoor has several projects lined up, including Shah Rukh Khan's King and Dragon, which stars Jr NTR.

Nana Patekar is set to appear in Laxman Utekar's biographical musical drama Eetha. The film stars Shraddha Kapoor as the famous Lavani and Tamasha performer Vithabai Narayangaonkar.