From Real To Reel: Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha To Feature In An Untitled Delhi-Based Comedy

Actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are set to reunite on screen with an untitled Delhi-set situational comedy.

The film is directed by Shashie Vermaa and is set to release in April 2027, according to a press release.

It also features Kumud Mishra alongside the actors.

The film will bring Fazal and Chadha together. The couple has previously starred alongside each other in the Fukrey films. The first film released in 2013, with other installments released in 2017 and 2023.

Ali Fazal shared the news on his Instagram. It read, "There's never just one side to a Delhi story.

"And that's exactly what makes this one worth telling. Excited to bring this story to you all!

"A comedy with a big heart and a sharp social satire at its core, the film brings Richa and me together for the first time as an on-screen pair. Helmed by director-writer Shashie Vermaa, produced by Screenwork Productions and Giriraj Productions, and also starring Kumud Mishra, the film is set to go on floors later this year.

Details about the plot of the project are kept under wraps.

Fazal's latest work is the drama series Raakh, which released in June. He will next feature in Mirzapur: The Movie.

Chadha's last screen appearance was in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2024 series "Heeramandi", where she essayed the role of Lajwanti. It also starred Manisha Koirala , Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Sheikh, among others.

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