<i>Maharaja</i> Hollywood Remake: Is Matthew McConaughey Set To Play Vijay Sethupathi's Role?

Vijay Sethupathi's Maharaja is getting a Hollywood remake. The 2024 Tamil thriller has now caught the interest of a Hollywood agency. The agency is working on the project and is looking to bring an A-list actor on board.

Producer Sudhan Sundaram confirmed the development in an interview with The Times of India. He said the makers were approached for the remake rights after the film's successful run in China.

"Following the success of the film in China, where the film did very well both at the box office (Rs 91.65 crore, according to Sacnilk) and on OTT, we were approached by a Hollywood agency for the remake rights. They are now trying to set up the project with an A-list star. The film is likely to go on floors by next year," Sudhan told The Times of India.

Matthew McConaughey In Talks For Maharaja Remake?

There has been speculation on social media that Matthew McConaughey could be part of the Hollywood remake.

Addressing the buzz, Sudhan said the agency would be able to share the official details about the cast and studio.

"Maybe McConaughey is one of the stars they are talking to, but only the agency will be able to confirm," he shared.

The project is still being put together, and the makers are yet to announce the cast or studio.

More About Maharaja

Directed by Nithilan Swaminathan, Maharaja follows a barber whose complaint about a missing dustbin takes him to a police station. However, the story soon turns into something far more disturbing.

Vijay Sethupathi plays the barber, while Anurag Kashyap plays the antagonist. Sanchana Namidass plays Vijay's daughter.

Maharaja later premiered on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Viral Pics: Sai Pallavi And Vijay Sethupathi Shoot On Kolkata's Iconic Howrah Bridge For Mani Ratnam's Film