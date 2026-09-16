Sidharth Malhotra Recalls Attending Anup Soni's Acting Workshops During Struggling Days

Sidharth Malhotra's association with Anup Soni goes back to a time when he was still a struggling actor trying to make his mark in the industry.

At the trailer launch of Vvaan, Sidharth looked back on those early days and revealed that he had attended acting workshops conducted by Soni.

Talking about Anup Soni, Sidharth said, "He is a trained actor. When I was a struggling actor, I used to attend his acting workshop, or you can say workshops. I have known him since then, and working with him feels great."

On the other hand, Anup Soni said, "I have known Sidharth since before he signed his first film. In this movie, I play his elder brother, and he treated me with the same love and respect that a younger brother would show his elder brother."

Tamannaah Bhatia Reveals Why She Got Emotional Shooting Chhathi Maiya Song

Tamannaah Bhatia spoke about her song Chhathi Maiya from Vvaan at the film's trailer launch on Wednesday. The song, which showcases Chhath Puja and elements of Bihari culture, has been receiving attention on social media.

Talking about the same, Tamannaah said, "This film is very special to all of us. There are so many folk stories in our country, and bringing them to the big screen takes a lot of courage, clarity and vision."

The actor, who was born and brought up in Mumbai, said she had seen large crowds celebrating Chhath Puja at Juhu beach but did not know much about the traditions associated with the festival.

"I grew up in Mumbai. Chhath Puja is a major festival, and I have always seen a large crowd at Juhu beach. I did not know much about the festival. But when I shot this sequence, I learnt that it involves a very difficult fast, with people going without water for 36 hours and praying to the Goddess," she said.

Tamannaah also spoke about what she found particularly beautiful about the festival and Bihari culture.

"These days, we hear a lot about gratitude and manifestation. This is a very beautiful part of Bihari culture. Everyone pays their respects to the rising Sun, but here, the setting Sun is given equal importance and respect," she said.

Recalling the experience of shooting the sequence, Tamannaah said she became emotional while performing the scene.

"When I was shooting the scene, I started welling up and I don't know why. As artists, we are vessels, and I feel there is something beyond us that makes us feel certain things," she said.

About The Film

Vvaan also marks Sidharth and Tamannaah's first film together. The cast includes Manish Paul, Shweta Tiwari, Sunil Grover and Anup Soni.

Directed by Deepak Kumar Misra and produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor, the film is backed by Balaji Telefilms. It is set to release in theatres on September 25.

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