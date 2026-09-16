After Vijay-Trisha's UK Appearance, Actor Ambika Says 'If I Were In That Position, I Would Avoid It'

Trisha Krishnan and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's latest appearance made headlines. Trisha attended the Le Mans race at Silverstone, England, on September 12, where actor Ajith Kumar took part in the race with his team. Vijay was also present at the event. Multiple videos featuring Trisha and Vijay went viral on social media.

Amid the ongoing buzz, veteran actor Ambika has spoken about the friendship between Vijay and Trisha. In an interview with RedPix, Ambika said that, in her own case, she would stay away from situations that could lead to unnecessary speculation or criticism involving a close friend in an influential position.

The veteran actor said, "Recently, I gave an interview in which I spoke about Trisha. In response, someone came out in support of Trisha and asked, 'Was she the Trisha of the 1980s?' Now, I want to know two things. If I were the Trisha of the 1980s, then who was the Vijay of the 1980s? I want to know. The person should tell me that. That's one thing."

She added, "People have asked whether you are talking about dressing alike and wearing matching outfits or about travelling to London. If I were in that position, and I knew something I did could bring criticism or give my friend a bad name, I would avoid it. That is my opinion."

"Otherwise, people also begin to feel disappointed. They may say, 'Fine, you say that you are just friends. But do we have to keep fighting and defending you every single time?' So, if we value that friendship, we should also be a little careful about how we conduct ourselves," Ambika added.

Talking about Trisha and Vijay's latest appearance, a video from the venue showed the two watching the action from the stands. At one point, Trisha leaned forward to get a closer look at what was happening on the track. Vijay opted for jeans and a black T-shirt, paired with a brown jacket.

Trisha wore a maroon faux-leather bomber jacket featuring a high collar, dropped shoulders, and side pockets. She paired it with a simple white V-neck T-shirt and high-waisted, straight-leg jeans in a light blue wash.

Also Read: Trisha Krishnan Rocks Maroon Bomber Jacket, Denims As She Joins Vijay At Ajith Kumar's Silverstone Race