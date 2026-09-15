Two Films, One Title: What's The Story Behind Vishal Chaturvedi And Chandraprakash Dwivedi's <i>Rambola</i>?

The Hindi film industry saw an unusual coincidence on September 14. Two different films, both titled Rambola, were announced on the same day. While the filmmakers and producers behind the two projects are different, both films are based on the life of Goswami Tulsidas.

One of the films is being directed by Dr Vishal Chaturvedi, who recently made his directorial debut with Hanuman Ansh. The film is being produced by Mahaveer Jain. Vishal shared the poster of Rambola on Instagram while announcing the project as his next film.

On the same day, filmmaker Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi also announced a film titled Rambola. Dwivedi is best known for the television series Chanakya, which he directed and acted in. He has also directed films including Mohalla Assi and Samrat Prithviraj. His Rambola is being produced by Madhu Mantena and Mandira Dwivedi, his wife. He too shared the film's poster on Instagram.

The two announcements have raised eyebrows because it is unusual for two separate films with the same title to be announced at the same time. Film titles are generally registered by producers or production houses with the relevant industry body, making the situation surrounding Rambola particularly interesting.

There is also a reason why both projects have chosen the same name. Goswami Tulsidas is believed to have been named Rambola as a child. Both films are said to be centred on his life, which makes the coincidence even more striking.

At this point, it is not clear how different the two films will be. While both are based on Tulsidas, they could explore different phases or aspects of his life. It is also possible that the two filmmakers have approached the same subject from very different perspectives.

For now, details about the cast, story, and production of both films are still under wraps.

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