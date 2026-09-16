'<i>Hanuman Ansh</i> Proves Budget Doesn't Define A Film's Scope': Prithviraj Sukumaran As It Nears Rs 300 Crore Worldwide

Prithviraj Sukumaran will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Daayra. The film will hit the screens this Friday. Ahead of its release, the actor attended an event where he spoke about Hanuman Ansh.

He was asked about how actors adjust to the realities of shooting when working on films of different scales and budgets.

To this, Prithviraj replied, "The budget of a film does not govern its scope anymore. It's just the content. If the budget of a film governed the scope, we wouldn't be talking about Hanuman Ansh today."

About Hanuman Ansh's Box Office Run So Far

On September 15, Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 8.25 crore net across 9,175 shows. This brought its India gross collection to Rs 272.90 crore and its total India net collection to Rs 222.88 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Overseas, the film collected Rs 2 crore on Day 40, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 18.50 crore. This pushed its worldwide gross collection to Rs 291.40 crore.

The film was made on a budget of approximately Rs 1.75 crore.

Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 1.08 crore in its first week. The second week added only Rs 40 lakh. After 14 days, the film had made just Rs 1.48 crore. Then things changed.

Taran Adarsh told us, "From the third weekend onwards, the film suddenly began to grow. Audiences became its brand ambassadors. They started recommending it on social media, through WhatsApp, and among friends and family. When people become your brand ambassadors, you do not need promotions."

The third week brought in Rs 10.4 crore. Day 17 alone earned the film Rs 2.2 crore, while Day 19 brought in another Rs 2.35 crore. The fourth week was even stronger. The film made Rs 6.25 crore on Day 22, Rs 9.25 crore on Day 23 and Rs 12.75 crore on Day 24.

Hanuman Ansh made more money on Day 24 than it did during its entire first two weeks combined.

Also Read: Hanuman Ansh To Krishnavataram, Why Devotional Films Are Making A Bollywood Comeback After 50 Years