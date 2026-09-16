Exclusive: Pratik Gandhi Wants To Do An Action Film, But Not Like <i>Dhurandhar</i>

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Pratik Gandhi opened up about continuing to be recognised for his breakthrough performance in Scam 1992, even years after its release. He also spoke about his desire to explore an out-and-out action film and explained why the kind of action seen in films such as Dhurandhar does not personally appeal to him.

Pratik Gandhi shed light on whether the lasting association with his character, Harshad Mehta (Scam 1992), feels like a compliment or a challenge.

Pratik said, "It's a bit of both, but more as a compliment because, as an actor, I always wanted to be known by the characters that I create. And till now, the character of Harshad Mehta from Scam 1992 has worked wonderfully with the audience. Imagine, it's been six years since the release, and it is still fresh in people's memory. They still call me by that character's name. They still recognise me with the same character. So, nothing like it. It's a blessing for an actor."

The actor also shared whether Scam 1992 remains the turning point of his career.

He told us, "Oh yes, absolutely. That was the turning point for me as an actor because that suddenly put me on a national and international platform. It helped me reach out to a wider audience all over the world, not only in India. That gave me a lot of recognition. It also gave a lot of confidence to makers to work with me... that I was waiting for years."

Having explored several genres over the years, Pratik also revealed the one space he is yet to fully venture into: an out-and-out action film.

Looking back at the variety of projects he has already taken on, he said, "I think an out-and-out action film is something that I have not explored yet. Apart from that, most of the genres I have already explored. Do Aur Do Pyaar was a mature and very unusual love story that we did. Madgaon Express and Dhoom Dhaam were, I mean... Madgaon Express was a comedy, and Dhoom Dhaam was a rom-com. Drama is absolutely my favourite genre, which I've explored in most of the OTT web series or even films that I've done. Gandhi, Phule...biopics are another genre that I love the most."

But Pratik has a clear idea of the kind of action he would like to explore. When the conversation turned to films such as Dhurandhar and Toxic and whether he would be interested in doing that kind of action cinema, Pratik clarified that his personal preference lies elsewhere.

"I haven't watched Toxic yet."

Elaborating on the kind of action that appeals to him, he added, "But I mean action, not that kind of action that I'm a fan of personally. I like more of the real action. So, just to give an example... action films that we've seen, like Jackie Chan action films. So those are very interesting actions. That kind of action I have always enjoyed the most. So I would like to explore something like that."

Pratik also spoke about characters already played by other actors that he would have loved to portray. Rather than singling out just one role, the actor admitted that whenever a film or character strikes a chord with him, he begins imagining himself as part of that world.

"Oh, a lot of it. It happens with me that whatever I watch, if I like it, I start imagining myself that I also want to do this."

Asked to name a few films that made him feel that way, Pratik picked Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dil Chahta Hai.

"So, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Dil Chahta Hai. All three characters. Any character that I thought that I'd get, I want to be a part of this. Generally, that's how I think. This is something that I would have enjoyed the most. Whenever I see Sholay, I actually feel that I want to do a film like this. Whether it is Jai, Veeru, or Thakur, any character that you want to be a part of it."

On the work front, Pratik was recently seen in Tigmanshu Dhulia's Ghamasaan.

Talking about Dhurandhar, Shah Rukh Khan hosted an Ask SRK session yesterday, where he heaped praise on the film.

Also Read: "It Is Not In The Muscles": Pratik Gandhi To NDTV On Breaking Cop Stereotypes In Ghamasaan