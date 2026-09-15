Vijay And Trisha's <i>Thirupaachi</i> Re-Release Postponed, To No Longer Clash With Jason Sanjay's <i>Sigma</i>

Vijay and Trisha's Thirupaachi was all set to return to theatres on October 1. However, the re-release has now been postponed, meaning it will no longer clash with Jason Sanjay's directorial debut Sigma, which is scheduled to release on October 2.

Thirupathi Pictures announced the decision on X. The company said it had decided to step back to make way for upcoming films.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming excitement and anticipation surrounding the grand re-release of the blockbuster hit Thirupaachi, which was initially scheduled to hit the screens on October 1st."

Explaining the decision, the distribution company wrote, "As a distribution company deeply committed to the growth and prosperity of the cinema industry, we are currently witnessing a fantastic lineup of new films gearing up for release in the coming weeks. To encourage these fresh releases and support our vibrant film fraternity, we have consciously decided to step back and temporarily postpone the re-release of Thirupaachi. We firmly believe in standing by the industry, cinema will always thrive, and we will always be here to support its continuous growth."

The company also promised fans that the wait would be worth it, teasing a special surprise in the film.

"Please rest assured that a new re-release date will be officially announced very soon. To all the passionate fans: we promise that this brief delay will be absolutely worth the wait. We have curated a very special surprise for you within the film that is sure to elevate your theatrical experience. Keep your expectations high. and get ready for a massive celebration. Thank you for your continuous love, understanding, and support."

Directed by Perarasu, Thirupaachi released in 2005 and starred Vijay and Trisha in the lead roles. The action film was a hit and remains popular among Vijay fans.

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