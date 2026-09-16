Jason Sanjay Reveals Why Vijay Won't Promote His Debut <i>Sigma</i>

Vijay's son Jason Sanjay has revealed that his father will not be involved in the promotion of his upcoming film Sigma. However, the actor-turned-politician is eagerly waiting to watch the film and see what Jason has created.

Speaking at the Telugu press meet of Sigma, Jason was asked about Vijay's involvement in the film. "He is waiting for the release," he said.

Jason was then asked if Vijay would be part of the promotional campaign. Explaining why he wants to keep his father away from the film's promotions, he said, "No, no. Because I want the promotion to be about the film and I don't want that to overlap and obviously he is the CM today, so you know you have so much responsibility."

Jason also shared that Vijay is excited about the film and is looking forward to watching it. "He is also very excited," he added.

Jason was also asked about his reaction when Vijay became the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Talking about the moment, he said, "I felt very happy. It was obviously a very happy moment for me and everyone around him."

Jason Sanjay Reveals How Parents Reacted To His Decision To Join Films

Speaking about the moment he decided to make cinema his career, Jason said he first discussed it with those closest to him.

He said, "I spoke to everyone-my parents, my sister and my friends. They were all extremely positive, and that gave me a lot of energy. It was then that I truly realised how much faith they had in me. When Sigma went on floors, Vijay Sethupathi sir, Soori sir and several others wished me well. I also received the blessings of many people."

He also revealed that he already has ideas for future projects.

He added, "I have two or three good story ideas in mind. I'll start developing them after Sigma releases."

Jason Sanjay is set to make his directorial debut with Sigma, starring Sundeep Kishan in the lead role. The film has been produced by Lyca Productions.

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