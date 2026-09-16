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61-Year-Old Actor Disco Shanthi Leaves Fans Worried With Her Hospital Pic

She took to Instagram to share a picture of herself from the hospital and wrote, "Back home"

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61-Year-Old Actor Disco Shanthi Leaves Fans Worried With Her Hospital Pic
She was popular in the '80s.
New Delhi:

61-year-old veteran actress Disco Shanti, credited with hundreds of films across Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Odia languages, was recently hospitalised. She took to Instagram to share a picture of herself from the hospital and wrote, "Back home."

In the picture, the actress is seen in a hospital gown with a nasal cannula taped to her cheek. She has not shared why she was hospitalised or for how long. Her 26-year-old son, Megamsh Srihari, has also been posting birthday wishes on Instagram but has not shared any information about his mother's hospitalisation.

Fans, however, seem worried.

Internet Reactions

One user wrote, "Get well soon, recovery Shan, back home happily."

Another commented, "Take care of yourself, I pray for you ma."

"Get well soon madam," read another.

One person added, "Happy recovery soon, akka."

Other concerned comments included, "What happened?" and "Take care."

About Disco Shanthi

Shanti was an extremely popular heroine of the '80s, especially known for her dance numbers. Her work spanned diverse languages including Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Odia.

She was born to Tamil actor C. L. Anandan and made her debut with the 1983 Tamil film Vasanthame Varuga. Some of her most memorable songs include Bangaru Kodi Petta from Chiranjeevi's Gharana Mogudu (1992), Othadi Othadi from Rajinikanth's Dharmathin Thalaivan (1988), and Dingora Dingora from Aadmi (1993), featuring Paresh Rawal.

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