Aditya Chopra Was 'Chasing Drones' At His Secret Wedding With Rani Mukerji: Sabyasachi

Aditya Chopra had one unusual problem to deal with on his wedding day – drones. The filmmaker reportedly went around chasing them as he tried to make sure his secret wedding with Rani Mukerji stayed exactly that: a secret. The detail was recently shared by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, who was part of the couple's intimate Italy wedding in 2014.

“When she did a secret wedding with 15 people, I think only 13 people were allowed, and Adi was chasing drones,” Sabyasachi said while recalling Rani's wedding, as quoted by the Indian Express.

Rani and Aditya got married on April 21, 2014, in Italy. There was no big Bollywood wedding or a long list of celebrity guests. Instead, the couple chose a small gathering with close family and friends. Yash Raj Films confirmed the news only after the wedding, saying, “We are happy to announce that Mr. Aditya Chopra and Ms. Rani Mukherji got married last night on 21st April in Italy. The wedding was a very small, intimate affair with very close family and friends.”

Among the few people invited was Karan Johar. His connection with Aditya went back years, as he had worked as an assistant on Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. He was also one of the few people trusted with the wedding secret.

Aditya apparently made it clear to KJo that there could be no slip-up. “If the wedding information leaks, it will only be because of you. Because others don't know anyone else, and you're the only access to the outside world. Remember, if any trickle of information leaks, it will be your fault,” Aditya Chopra told him.

Rani and Aditya have maintained the same privacy around their wedding even years later. They welcomed daughter Adira in 2015 but have never publicly released their wedding pictures. Rani said last year that releasing them on their 25th wedding anniversary would be “a very good idea”, although she is not sure Aditya would agree.

“My husband is a very private person and he wanted the wedding to be very private,” she told ANI.

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