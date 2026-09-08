Viral: Rani Mukerji-Abhishek Bachchan's Pic From <i>King</i> Sets Leaked, Internet Asks, "This Is AI?"

Siddharth Anand's King, led by Shah Rukh Khan, is one of the most-anticipated films of the year. It is set to feature an ensemble cast, but what has fans excited is a leaked picture from the sets featuring Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji. The duo is set to reunite in King, 20 years after their last onscreen appearance in the 2007 film Laaga Chunari Mein Daag.

A few images from the sets of King have been leaked, and the Internet is reacting to them.

Internet Reactions

One person wrote, "This is AI?"

Another said, "Please tell me it's not AI."

Someone else commented, "This movie has so many actors in it. Hope it works well and doesn't become a mess."

"Omg, what a look," wrote one fan.

"Is this true or fake?" asked another.

"Looks like a pic from the sets of Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna," exclaimed one fan.

King Title Reveal

Last year on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday, director Siddharth Anand unveiled the title reveal video for their much-awaited film King, showcasing SRK's look and marking their second collaboration after Pathaan.

The King title reveal served as a tribute to Shah Rukh Khan's unmatched legacy-a special fan gift from Siddharth Anand on the actor's birthday.

The video featured SRK in a powerful avatar, introduced with the line, "Sau deshon mein badnaam, duniya ne diya sirf ek hi naam-KING."

Fans also noticed an Easter egg in the teaser: Khan wielding a King of Hearts card as a weapon. His silver-haired look, signature ear accessories, and striking style added to the intrigue, giving fans a glimpse of a never-before-seen Shah Rukh Khan.

About King

The film promises to offer a brand-new SRK experience, presenting the superstar like never before and thrilling fans across the globe.

Described as a slick, high-octane action entertainer, King aims to redefine style, charisma, and adrenaline-packed storytelling.

It is expected to be Siddharth Anand's most mass-appealing project yet, taking his signature action direction to a whole new level.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role alongside Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi, and Raghav Juyal in other important roles.

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