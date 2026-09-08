'Arijit Singh Won't Do Podcasts Just To Be Famous': When <i>Bigg Boss 20</i> Contestant Qazi Touqeer Praised His 'Bhai'

Qazi Touqeer, who was seen alongside Arijit Singh in the 2005 reality show Fame Gurukul, never missed an opportunity to heap praise on the “Channa Mereya” singer. Qazi Touqeer, who entered the Bigg Boss 20 house on Sunday, said in a throwback interview that Arijit Singh wouldn't do podcasts just to be famous.

During a podcast, when the host asked Qazi Touqeer to describe Arijit Singh, he said, “Arijit Singh dost hai. Mera bhai hai, family hai. Uske andar corruption nahi hai, honest hai. Duniya ka sabse bada aadmi ya sabse bada channel agar uska podcast karna chaha, woh nahi karega. Itna genuine aadmi hai, par koi chaiwala aur dhabewala mil jaye, aur usse achcha sawal kar le, toh use mic deke bolega, ‘Tum podcast kar lo' (He is not corrupt. If a big channel or an influential person wants to do his podcast, he wouldn't do that. But if he finds a tea-seller or dhaba person interesting enough to ask questions, he will give an interview to them).”

“Puri duniya mein Arijit Singh jaisa koi hai, nahi koi aayega. He's not like someone who will go outside with an attitude, ‘Look at me, I am Arijit Singh.'”

“Aur talent, log sirf unke gaane dekhe hain. Unka aur bhi talent hai. Talent ka khazana hai woh (People have seen him as a singing sensation. But he is a trove of talent),” said Qazi.

Qazi, who lent his voice for the song Afghan Jalebi from the 2015 film Phantom, shared a reel video of himself from the time he spent in Arijit's hometown in Jiaganj in West Bengal.

The video begins with the time they met in the show Fame Gurukul in 2005, to now, when he visited his hometown. In the clip, the two singers are seen riding a scooty on the roads of Jiaganj to enjoy some time together and meet people.

In the clip, Qazi said: "That was Fame Gurukul in 2005, in Mumbai me, Arijit, and Shahid Kapoor. We were teenagers then, and now it's 2026, and we're still teenagers at heart. We just refused to grow up."

Talking about Arijit, he said: "What can I say about Arijit? There's no corruption in him, no insecurity, no jealousy towards anyone. He is pure passion. He's real. And yes, he's a genius, we all know that. So much love to the people of Murshidabad, and especially to everyone in Jiaganj. They gave me immense love.

Qazi added: "It's fantastic. I got so excited that I insisted on playing cricket too. We started playing, he was bowling and I was batting. At one point, he got hit by the ball. Everyone around him got worried and asked, 'Dada, are you okay?' Even I thought he would stop bowling, but he just said, 'It's okay.'"

"And despite getting hurt, he continued bowling for another three or four overs. We're old school like that, never-say-die attitude. He never got tired. Then later in the evening, from 8:30 PM till 1 AM, he was busy with music practice and editing work. He completely immersed himself in it."

Qazi concluded the video by tagging Arijit as a "champion."