"Peak <i>Dhurandhar</i> Vibes": Internet Reacts To Mammootty's Clip From Dhanush's <i>Om</i>

Dhanush's upcoming film Om: Chapter 1 – Udhiram (The Blood Wood) has been generating buzz online with the makers unveiling new glimpses from the much-anticipated project. The latest update is the reveal of Mammootty's character, called Burma Karthikeyan. He is introduced as a smuggler who gets an unusual level of respect from both the local community and the police.

Soon after the glimpse surfaced, eagle-eyed viewers began drawing parallels between one of Mammootty's scenes and Akshaye Khanna's viral sequence from Dhurandhar. The clip shows Mammootty walking through an archway as music plays. Dhanush makes an appearance behind him as his sidekick.

The visual immediately reminded fans of Akshaye Khanna's iconic scene in Dhurandhar, where the actor, as Rehman Dakait, makes a grand entry into a Baloch area amid celebrations while Flipperachi's Fa9la plays in the background. One user wrote, "Peak Dhurandhar Vibes."

Another added, "You know the film is going to be legendary when the lead takes a backseat."

Someone else commented, "Dhanush & Mammootty from #OM reminded us of Dhurandhar scene."

"#OM trying to recreate that #Dhurandhar stuff in this frame?," asked a viewer.

While fans were quick to point out the similarities between the two scenes, many viewed the comparison positively rather than as an imitation. They felt that having the lead actor take a backseat in such a moment could indicate that the film is placing greater emphasis on the story and narrative instead of relying solely on its stars.

Written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, Om features Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela and Naseeruddin Shah in key roles. The film is set against the backdrop of dense jungle terrain and the illegal red sanders smuggling trade. The story follows the protagonist, played by Dhanush, who becomes embroiled in a dangerous forest conflict to rescue 20 Tamil woodcutters.

Om releases in theatres on October 16.

Also Read: The Shakeela Wave: When Kerala's Small Theatres Picked One Actor Over Mohanlal and Mammootty